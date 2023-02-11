USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Price Performance
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DISH Network Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
