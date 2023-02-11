V Gordon Clemons Sells 5,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 408,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,180,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total value of $463,150.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $179.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

