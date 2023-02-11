Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $17.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.
Vale Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Vale
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.