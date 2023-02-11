Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $17.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after buying an additional 3,433,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

