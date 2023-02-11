Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.