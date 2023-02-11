Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Valeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

