VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VaporBrands International Price Performance
VAPR stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
VaporBrands International Company Profile
See Also
