VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Price Performance

VAPR stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

VaporBrands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.