Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $11,999,995.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

VERA stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.58.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

