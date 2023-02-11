VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.