VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

