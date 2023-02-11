Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $508,427.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,259 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,450.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
VIR stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19.
VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
