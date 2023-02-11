Vicki L. Sato Sells 17,915 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $508,427.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,259 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,450.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

About Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.