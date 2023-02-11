Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

