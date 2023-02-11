Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VKTX stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

