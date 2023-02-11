Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in January

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vinci from €120.00 ($129.03) to €122.00 ($131.18) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vinci from €114.00 ($122.58) to €116.00 ($124.73) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

