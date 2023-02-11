Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 192.9% in January

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

