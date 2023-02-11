Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,833 SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SDCL EDGE Acquisition alerts:

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:SEDA opened at $10.18 on Friday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

About SDCL EDGE Acquisition

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.