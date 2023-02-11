Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 74,592 Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Insider Transactions at Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Postma acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

