Virtu Financial LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIQT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Further Reading

