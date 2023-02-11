Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,820 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Zomedica worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zomedica by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,082,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 871,646 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Zomedica in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

