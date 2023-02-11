Virtu Financial LLC Invests $125,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

NYSE KOS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82.

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm's assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

