Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Oxus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,370,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 561,845 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $223,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ OXUS opened at $10.38 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.