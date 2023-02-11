Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 34,864 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Gritstone bio worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRTS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

