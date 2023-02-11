Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.