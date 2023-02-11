Virtu Financial LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRF opened at $7.95 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

