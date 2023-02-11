Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.