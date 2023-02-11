Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

