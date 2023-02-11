Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 276,183 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 305.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 564.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178,461 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 250.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SILV shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SILV opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.83 million, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

