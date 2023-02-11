Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €21.30 ($22.90) to €21.50 ($23.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.33) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.54. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.