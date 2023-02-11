Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

