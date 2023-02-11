VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

