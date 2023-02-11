WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WANdisco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. WANdisco has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get WANdisco alerts:

About WANdisco

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.