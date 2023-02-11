Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.66, but opened at $32.45. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 212,164 shares.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMG. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

