WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) vs. ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Critical Survey

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ForgeRock has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 11 1 0 2.08 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

ForgeRock currently has a consensus price target of $22.91, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given ForgeRock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ForgeRock is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Profitability

This table compares ForgeRock and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock -30.78% -16.12% -11.03% WaveDancer -79.13% -63.84% -47.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ForgeRock and WaveDancer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $176.93 million 9.55 -$47.77 million ($0.74) -26.74 WaveDancer $15.03 million 0.99 -$1.13 million ($0.58) -1.34

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ForgeRock beats WaveDancer on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

