WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Update

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 1,260.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WeCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of WECMF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. WeCommerce has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

