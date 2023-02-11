Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 364.8% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

WEG Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

