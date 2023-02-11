Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 364.8% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
WEG Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
WEG Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEG (WEGZY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.