Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $72.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

