Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

