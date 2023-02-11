Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

About Wesfarmers

(Get Rating)

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.