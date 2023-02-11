Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the January 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

