Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $122.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

