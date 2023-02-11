Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 12,724 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

