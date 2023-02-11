Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,923.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $986.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

