Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.