Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,694 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

