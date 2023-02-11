Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.2 %

Freshpet Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

