Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

