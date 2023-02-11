Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.