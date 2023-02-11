Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,513 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.