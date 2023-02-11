Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $148.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.