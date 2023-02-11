Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

