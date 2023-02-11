Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

