Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

