Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Shares of JLL opened at $177.90 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $260.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

